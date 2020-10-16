Welcome fall with a weekend of special opportunities to walk, shop and dine outdoors during Old Webster’s “Walktober Weekend” on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18.
Patrons can shop and dine along Old Webster’s sidewalks, patios and outdoor areas on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 18, from noon to 4 p.m.
More than two dozen businesses will be welcoming autumn in their own way with something special during the weekend. Businesses will place posters in their windows highlighting their specials.
Everyone attending “Walktober Weekend” is asked to help make it as safe as possible by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and using hand sanitizer. All businesses will have hand sanitizer available for use. Anyone not feeling well is asked to stay home.
“Please help us make this a safe activity so we can plan to have additional activities in the coming months,” according to the Old Webster Trade Association and the Old Webster Business District, sponsors of the weekend’s activities.
“October is typically a time of fall festivals, but this year things are not as they normally would be, so we hope this weekend may provide a little sense of normality added to your schedule,” organizers added. “Supporting our businesses with your continued patronage helps them stay in business, which helps our community as a whole.
Old Webster is located in the area along Gore and Lockwood avenues from Rock Hill to Plant, including Allen, Gray, Moody and West Pacific in downtown Webster Groves.
For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit the “Old Webster Walktober Weekend” event page on Facebook.