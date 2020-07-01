Webster Groves High School student Gabriella Ramirez, 16, and her mother, Deanna Ramirez, decided to walk every single street in Webster Groves given the extra time they had in light of the pandemic. They were also interested in seeing the architectural diversity of the homes in Webster Groves. Given the shelter-in-place orders due to COVID-19 and their interest in Webster Groves homes, they printed a map and started walking. Gabriella and her mom began their journey on April 5, and ended their walk on June 15. The mother-daughter pair covered 160 miles over their 40 non-consecutive day walk through Webster Groves. Gabriella reflects on her "Walking Webster" experience here.
If you live in Webster Groves, then I know where you live. I might know what car you drive and if you garden or pay for a landscaper. I might know if your kids are graduating (or if you are graduating). I might know some of your hobbies (you might like canoeing or biking). Well, I may not know all of this, but I’ve probably seen your house. To clarify, my mom and I have walked and seen every house within the boundary lines of our hometown of Webster Groves, Missouri.
We started in early April and ended in the middle of June. The whole walk took us 40 non-consecutive days and covered approximately 160 miles. Some days it was so cold that we would have to wear light jackets and I would regret my preferred choice of footwear (sandals), while other days were so sweltering and muggy that one time we even asked a lady watering her garden to spray us down, too!
We walked in the rain occasionally, but not by choice! It feels like just yesterday we decided to print out a map. There were so many memories and lessons along the way, so here are a couple things that I learned while walking the streets of Webster Groves with my mom.
Be friendly and be kind. As a teenager, I will admit that I get embarrassed or nervous when someone waves to me on the street, especially if they are strangers. I usually respond with a half smile and a wave so small it might look like I was just brushing myself off.
However, throughout the walk, by watching my mom’s example, I learned how to give the neighborly wave and not be so closed up. And it’s worth it. Without my mom’s friendly wave and small talk, we would’ve missed out on a couple experiences on the walk. For example, one time we explained to a lady about our mission and she showed us a secret passage to get to another street.
Another time, we spoke with a couple living in a court near the high school and they gave us the history on all of the lots around them. In addition to learning how to be friendlier, I felt genuine happiness when others were friendly or kind to us. I remember the time that we saw a mom and her baby sitting in a window, and the mom held the baby’s hand and waved at us. We made silly faces to him and he smiled from the comfort of his home. I remember when we ran up onto bridges going over the highway and when we finally got a truck to honk at us, a car and a truck that had seen how ecstatic we were, honked in unison. Even a simple wave filled me up inside. Remember to wave or smile next time you get out, it really does make all the difference.
Community is a powerful force. At times we might forget that because we are all in our own little world. We separate ourselves because it is in our nature to not want to step outside our comfort zone because it scares us. What I have seen through COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement is that in the end we are stronger together. There is strength in numbers.
At the start of our journey, I can distinctly remember walking through the Avery Elementary School neighborhood and seeing so many Christmas lights and teddy bears in the windows to bring others a smile during the COVID-19 quarantine that my mom and I started a “slug bug” game (based on seeing signs of positivity to combat loneliness) that quickly became old because our arms got sore from how often we were “slugging” each other.
We watched from afar as grandparents waved to their grandchildren six feet apart, neighbors talked over the fence or friends sat in lawn chairs soaking in the sun rays and chatting. We saw bands setting up in their yards to entertain neighbors, sharing music for their communities.
We also noticed the amount of “You Matter” and “One Day At A Time” signs just keep growing. Near the end of our walks, we saw a resurgence in BLM messages. Chalked names and quotes covered driveways and sidewalks reminding us there is much work to be done in this country and that we are not only facing a medical crisis, but a social one too. Remember that your voice is important.
It also became apparent from our walks that Webster has an obsession with gardening and garden art. There isn’t really one area that took the cake in this category because to be completely honest, each house that takes part in this pastime had very unique backyards and gardens.
I remember seeing a dog run across the street and a couple minutes later a middle-aged man walked from the direction the dog came from. He asked us if we had seen a dog and in what direction it might have gone. My mom and I didn’t agree on which direction the dog was headed. Luckily, as we were still there, the dog came running back towards us, and was then coaxed back by it’s loving owner. When the man and his companion went back into their house, it was then that we saw the meticulously weeded and detail-oriented garden they had. This guy definitely had a knack for gardening.
Near Blackburn Park, I envied a garden that had little wood signs for the plants outside their fence. Another garden near Blackburn Park had a very unique low maintenance and modern garden (considering I have a brown thumb, I definitely took notes). No wonder there is a Webster Garden Club, these people are serious.
My mom and I also enjoyed all the whimsical lawn art. Sorry if we took any pictures of your lawn, we just liked how it looked. I am now convinced that I need a giant giraffe statue in our yard. We saw T-Rexes, giant spiders, zebras, rubber ducks, garden gnomes, fairy gardens, tree faces,and an Easter Island face near Clark Elementary School.
One odd similarity that we saw between houses throughout Webster was all of the horse-head hitching posts. I had no idea what they were before this walk, but you should look them up and then walk around Webster. Anyway, I have no idea if this fascination with interesting yards is just a Webster thing, but it really gives charm to our town.
Our lives might have already been stressful, but now everyone has felt the heightened effects of stress and anxiety. I know many people, including myself, who have struggled with sleeping and/or staying awake. Every day feels the same. It is as if our lives have come to a standstill, yet work and school has become more strenuous.
In the past, I would push through these feelings and would never have given myself a break. These walks helped me slow down and realize where I was emotionally and physically. Walking provides space and time to think.
During this time many kids have watched their stressed parents from a distance and though it is not our job to worry, we do worry. I’ve been worried. Walking wasn’t just healthy for me, but for my mom as well. Although we sometimes had emotional talks and very profound ones that I will remember forever, I will also remember times that we walked hand-in-hand in silence, letting the other process their thoughts. My mom and I are very goofy and sociable. We also have feelings that I think sometimes we both forget about and need to chat about with each other. I hope that by reading this that you realize you might need to take a break to think, and in that case, I highly suggest a walk to gather your thoughts. It really does work.
While being serious is definitely important depending on the situation, don’t forget that you don’t always need to take life so seriously. Even though my mom and I could be serious on our walking journey, I would say the majority of the time we were making jokes to ourselves and playing games.
Although the “slug bug” game died out, we eventually started playing the “Wreath Game.” This is a game of our own invention where my mom guesses if I like a wreath so at my first house warming she can pick me the perfect wreath. In hindsight, this game might be a little judgemental so I won’t be sharing my wreath preferences (that sounds very silly as I’m writing this.)
Sometimes, we would sing some of our favorite songs outloud together like “Ironic” by Alanis Morrisette or “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon.
We came up with new words for different species of plants that we didn’t know the names of. We had running jokes. We did hopscotch. We danced. We took pictures and videos. We picnicked and snacked. It’s important to remember to have fun because being serious all the time and never letting ourselves take a break isn’t healthy. Whatever is fun and makes YOU happy, you should do it.
Lastly, I learned to cherish family time. I can picture someone rolling their eyes, and I get it, you’ve been trapped with your family for three months. All of us at one point or another have had our “crazy” moments where we feel like we are about to explode.
I didn’t recognize this before, but my mom and I chose to spend all this time together. I’m not saying that the whole time we enjoyed each other’s company, of course there were some arguments along the way. Sometimes you feel like you can’t stand another moment with some of your family members, but in the end, we love each other and we continue on.
After this pandemic, there will not be one family unchanged. Everybody has changed. We must take it upon ourselves to make sure that this change is positive. Families need to see their dynamic change, and how important it is that we support one another and pull our own weight.
Cherish this time with your family even when it feels like it will never end, because one day it will and we won’t get this time back. Kids will grow up and move away one day, and parents will have to go back to the offices. Make the most of this time to grow closer and not apart from the ones you love. This includes friendships. Don’t forget to call or hangout with friends. You might just make their day. Friends are your family, don’t forget about them either.
In conclusion, I have so many little stories that I could tell, but they might just be part of the memories that mom and I will take away with us. I truly thought this walk would never end. At the beginning it felt like so much to accomplish, and it only started to feel real when we neared the very end.
It is true what they say, it’s all about the journey, not the destination. The night before our last walk, I cried. That day when we parked in the parking lot of the Riverside Church ready to walk our final streets my mom hugged me very tight, and told me that she loved me and that she was so glad that we did this together.
These are memories that we have made that I will take on into adulthood. The moment was bittersweet. My dad and my brother filmed a video of us “crossing the finish line.” Then it was over. I’m not really sure that I have one takeaway from this experience that outweighed the others. I encourage you to walk Webster, or any town for that matter. You learn so much more about other people and yourself, and you will probably hit your step goals.
Next up, Kirkwood, Missouri?