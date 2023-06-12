Recently, core members of Connect Our Community (COC) met with Brent Hugh, director of the Missouri Bicycle and Pedestrian Federation. Brent offered a few comments and suggested we look at the Strava Cycling Heatmap. There are two obvious missing links, or gaps, in the system.
1) Marshall Road and Grant’s Trail both have very high bicycle usage, which you would expect, as they connect to Big Bend. But Big Bend has barely any bicycle usage at all.
2) There is not a usable connection between Cragwold Road and Marshall Road.
Connect Our Community proposes filling in these gaps — places where people want to walk or bicycle, but simply cannot, given current conditions.
Another problem is seen when comparing this segment of Big Bend with other segments of Big Bend to the east and west. It is clear that this section of Big Bend gets noticeably less bicycle and pedestrian traffic than the other segments of Big Bend, which are not especially bicycle or pedestrian-friendly either. It makes the case that there must be a problem that requires some special handling.
Addressing these issues would enhance past and current projects. The COC plan meets funding criteria for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. The application process has opened, but there is a limited application time frame.
Kirkwood is the only city in the St. Louis area that qualifies to apply for these funds. We need to move immediately. New federal guidance unveiled for bicycle, pedestrian and micro mobility projects indicate that 15% of their budget must be spent on reducing the high number of injuries and deaths of vulnerable users. Now is the time to apply for these funds or the opportunity will be gone. In short, it is a small connection that could make a big difference for our region.
Joan Ruppert
Kirkwood