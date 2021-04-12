Get ready to “walk and talk” in Forest Park this summer with authors Don Corrigan and Carolyn Mueller. Sponsored by OASIS, dates and times for this and other “Walk and Talk” events have yet to be scheduled.
Watch for the event schedule for the walks and talks in Forest Park at st-louis.oasisnet.org.
Corrigan is editor emeritus at the Webster-Kirkwood Times and professor emeritus at Webster University. Mueller is a longtime employee of the Saint Louis Zoo and a Nerinx Hall High School graduate.
Those interested in the walks can prepare with a discount purchase of books by the authors, available at the Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 N. Gore Ave., and Naturally Inspired Gifts in Kirkwood, 110 N. Kirkwood Road.
OASIS is one of the nation’s leading providers of programming for older adults who seek to continue learning and improving health and wellness behaviors. For more information, phone 314-862-4859, ext. 24.