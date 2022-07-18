Are you pro-appendectomy? Or are you anti-appendectomy? I would say those are ridiculous questions. Health care emergencies should be taken care of by — and call me crazy — doctors. Doctors have gone to school for years to understand and take care of our health.
Abortion care is no different. Right now in Missouri, doctors are unable to treat a person hemorrhaging or suffering from an ectopic pregnancy without first considering their personal risk. Missouri has banned all abortions. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. A person can receive abortion care only if their life is at risk, and if a prosecutor thinks that person isn’t close enough to death to receive that care, the doctor could be charged with a felony.
It’s dangerous and horrific. Health care should not be political. Period. Doctors should be able to treat patients without consulting lawyers. How many will suffer because of the GOP politicized health care? Wake up and vote before they legislate appendectomies. It may sound crazy, but if it gets them votes, money and power, the conservative right will be all in.
Katie Molitor
Kirkwood