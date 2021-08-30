Dear Kirkwood School District:
As someone who was raped by a former teacher you employed, I would like to know what you are doing to ensure the safety of the current and future children in our schools. Updating your policies and procedures as you mentioned you are doing is not enough. Neither is offering counseling.
The Encompass Resolution report revealed complaints have been filed against 30 teachers/staff/administrators in the district in the last 50 years, and a climate/culture of systemic abuse. Fifty years is a long time for this to be reoccurring. It is unacceptable.
I would like to know if anyone who was called out in the report is still on the Kirkwood School District payroll and still employed by the district.
I would like to know if any of those 30 named in the report are still allowed to volunteer in our district with, or around, children.
I would like to know what you are doing for the current staff, teachers and district employees to build back the confidence they lost in confiding to administration to report these issues.
Staff members were frightened to come to you to report abuse for fear of retaliation — retaliation for sticking up for kids. This is unacceptable. I would like to know how you are going to support staff in coming forward with any information they may have of abuse or inappropriate behavior.
It’s a new academic year. I think it is safe to say people are fed up. People want answers. People want to know their schools are safe, and that the Kirkwood School District is committed to repairing the damage of the past.
It has been two months since the results of the Encompass Resolution report have come out. Why are we still waiting to hear what you are doing about the issue of sexual abuse in our district?
Cherie Krauss
Kirkwood