The College School’s second and third grade students completed their annual “Wagon Train Of Food” to fight hunger on Friday, Nov. 18. The students walked wagons full of non-perishable food items from The College School to Emmanuel Episcopal Church. This year marks the 35th year of the food drive and students collected 5,463 items to donate. “We want our students to be active and engaged citizens of their communities. We want them to know their actions matter,” said Rachel McDermott, second grade teacher.