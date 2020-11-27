Mary Jo Wilmes, a visual arts teacher at The College School, leads second graders as they roll their red wagons filled with food items from The College School at 7825 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves to the food center at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S. Bompart Ave. The annual “Wagon Train of Food” to fight hunger took place Friday morning, Nov. 20. School officials estimate that 2,000 items of food were collected this year, the 33rd year of the “Wagon Train of Food” tradition. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
- Elizabeth Donovan
In response to comments in the Nov. 13 Mailbag, I must point out some misconceptions. First, in almost every community where a Planned Parenthood resides, there are clinics offering the same basic health care for women.
- Tim Keeney
Two letter writers recently wondered about escalating property taxes in Webster Groves. One wondered if a the new SG Collaborative development would generate enough tax to prompt a lower rate, and one lamented that seniors on fixed incomes get tagged with increases they can’t afford.
- Joyce Nowak
Elections have consequences, so the saying goes. Except in Missouri.
- Alan Hopefl
I was more than a little unhappy to see that the Kirkwood City Council ignored our zoning ordinances and approved the abomination called “The James.”