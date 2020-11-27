wagontrain.jpg

Mary Jo Wilmes, a visual arts teacher at The College School, leads second graders as they roll  their red wagons filled with food items from The College School at 7825 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves to the food center at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S. Bompart Ave. The annual “Wagon Train of Food” to fight hunger took place Friday morning, Nov. 20. School officials estimate that 2,000 items of food were collected this year, the 33rd year of the “Wagon Train of Food” tradition.  | photo by Ursula Ruhl  