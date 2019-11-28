Students from The College School in Webster Groves hauled 5,072 non-perishable food items in red wagons from the school, located at 7825 Big Bend Blvd., to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church Emergency Food Center at 9 S. Bompart Ave. The Nov. 22 “Wagon Train of Food” marked the 32nd year second and third grade students have taken part in the food drive.
The Wagon Train is part of a four-week lesson for second and third graders in writing, presentation skills, poster design, counting and learning compassion.