I was tremendously disappointed to see Ann Wagner’s name among signatories to an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to take up the lawsuit filed by Texas asking the electoral votes of four other states to be disqualified. The suit was factually absurd, and the claim that any state can object to the election results of another state is horrifying.
In the words of conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg, the brief was “an act of cynical, unpatriotic, undemocratic hypocrisy unrivaled in American history, a pure power play on behalf of a president whose disregard for the very Constitution these people have long claimed to adore is total. It is shameful. Infuriatingly shameful.”
Fortunately, the Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit because the justices understand the Constitution and respect the law. What does that say about those who supported this suit? Quite simply, it says they — including Wagner — don’t understand the Constitution and don’t respect the law.
By signing this brief, it seems to me that Congresswoman Wagner declared herself opposed to our Constitution. This action was a betrayal of the oath she took when she became a member of Congress. It was dangerous to the country, and it was profoundly immoral. She owes all of her constituents, and the entire country, an apology. I believe she should consider resigning. After all, she took action which directly struck at the foundations of our country, and which implied a lack of belief in the United States as a unified republic. How then can she justify serving as part of that republic’s government?
I trust that the voters in her district will remember this shameful moment, and will refuse to return her to office two years from now. I hope that the Republican Party will choose a more responsible nominee.
Richard Horton
Webster Groves