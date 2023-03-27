A box culvert under construction on West Lockwood Avenue is expected to be completed in late April.
West Lockwood Avenue is currently closed to all traffic roughly three-quarters of a mile east of Kirkwood Road while St. Louis County’s Department of Transportation replaces the box culvert at that location. Motorists are advised to use North Holmes, East Argonne Drive and Park Avenue as detour routes.
According to Project Manager Toby Kemper, the new culvert is now in place, but his team experienced a problem with the storm sewer pipes connecting to it. A new manhole cover has been ordered and is expected to arrive this week.
Once the manhole cover is installed, Kemper’s team can continue backfilling, remove the remaining old pavement, and then install new curb and new pavement.
“If we have good weather, I believe we will finish late April,” said Kemper.