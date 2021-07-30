Voters in Webster Groves have a lot of information to absorb before making a decision on Prop 1, a much-debated measure on housing options to appear on the Aug. 3 ballot.
The Webster Groves City Council on May 4 amended the existing zoning code “to allow for additional opportunities to provide smaller scale housing within the community.” The council vote came after recommendation from the city’s plan commission, which spent six months reviewing the changes.
The amendments removed some restrictions and limitations on where two-family dwellings could be built within the A4 residential district. About 68% of the single-family housing in Webster Groves is zoned A4, though a large number of those lots do not meet regulations that would allow for two-family dwellings.
The majority of the A4 district takes in more modest homes in neighborhoods located on the city’s north and south sides.
The council vote was immediately met by a petition initiative to have the housing changes repealed. A group calling itself The Webster Groves Residents Organization collected more than twice the number of signatures needed to force the issue onto the Aug. 3 ballot.
The proposition’s “yes” means “no” wording has created confusion among citizens. Prop 1 on the Aug. 3 ballot will read:
Shall Ordinance Number 9145, set forth by title below, be rejected?
“An ordinance amending Chapter 53, the Zoning Code of Webster Groves, by amending the use and dimensional regulations for single family attached and two family dwellings in the “A4” seventy-five hundred square foot residence district in Sections 53.070 Et. Seq.; Section 53.100 and Amended Definitions related to those uses in Section 53.020 and matters related thereto.”
A “yes” vote would repeal the zoning amendment changes made by the council. A “no” vote keeps those changes — more housing options — in place.
A pair of citizen groups, The Webster Groves Residents Organization and Preserve WG, have taken out newspaper advertisements and distributed yard signs urging a “yes” vote to repeal the council ordinance and “to stop developers from building multi-family housing in the middle of our single-family neighborhoods.”
Richard Mazzarella, president of the Webster Groves Residents Organization, has spent $11,000 of his own money toward repealing the council amendment, according to finance reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission. Preserve Webster has raised $4,453 toward the effort, with $1,000 of that contributed by Mazzarella.
Webster Neighbors, a group formed to support more housing choices for Webster Groves, reports contributions totaling $10,399.28, according to a July 27 report filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission.
In letters to the editor in this newspaper and in Facebook groups, citizens have claimed that Webster’s stock of single family homes, about two-thirds of which are located in the A4 district, are at risk of being replaced by duplex housing.
The Webster Groves Residents Organization claims that zoning changes will not create more affordable housing, but instead will open the door to developers “to buy up the low cost, single-family houses in Webster Groves and build more expensive duplexes in their place.”
Preserve Webster urges a “yes” vote to “prevent the tear down of Webster Groves’ historic single-family homes” and to “save Webster’s historic housing from developers seeking a quick profit by tearing down our smallest and most affordable single-family homes.”
Webster Groves Councilwoman Laura Arnold takes issue with those claims. She said two-family homes are much sought after, attractive to new families, seniors and those in the community looking for a smaller home. She disagrees that neighborhoods will be overrun by duplexes.
“We know from assessment records that at least 50% of the A4 lots will not qualify for two-family homes because they are too small or are too narrow. We also know of the remaining lots, many of the homes that sit on them are really too expensive for infill housing,” Arnold said.
While federal law prohibits a city from spending public money to promote a ballot item, the city expects to spend up to $6,000 on its informational campaign. Videos from council members who supported more housing options have been posted on the city’s website. Mayor Gerry Welch and Councilman David Franklin went against the council majority in voting against the ordinance lifting some restrictions on duplex housing. Both disagreed that the housing would be affordable, with Welch questioning why the measure applied only to the A4 district, and not other, wealthier areas of Webster Groves. The two asked for, but were denied a video to express their positions on the city’s website.
Danny Jendusa is a staff member for the Webster Groves Plan Commission.
“The A4 district was the majority of where single-family homes were being demolished and huge, million dollar homes built in their place,” he said. “So, it seemed reasonable to allow two families in some of those cases where the city could present those options. Instead of putting a large, new single-family house, you could put a two-family dwelling. That way we could preserve some of the smaller housing types in the community.”
Jendusa emphasized that the ordinance change does not allow multi-family housing in single-family neighborhoods. He said code only allows for two-family units on a residential lot that meets specifications, and specifically prevents someone from renovating a detached garage to be used as a rental unit.
Council Member Karen Alexander said that those who fear the council changes will “turn Webster into north St. Louis County,” opening the flood gates to developers, are “out of touch with realty.”
“These areas are already targeted,” she said. “I live in an A4 area. Between the phone calls, the post cards, sometimes a knock on the door, the drive-bys, we are constantly being targeted because the reality is north Webster and south Webster provide for the least expensive options to purchase within Webster Groves and the Webster Groves School District.”
For some, the debate over just how many homes will be demolished and replaced by duplexes misses the point. Webster Groves has long been a community of single-family homes, and many want it to remain that way.
“Changing zoning to allow for multi-family rental housing among 69% of the city’s homes is a permanent and major fundamental change in the character of the community and should be taken seriously and with caution,” according to a statement from Preserve Webster Groves, LLC.
Councilwoman Arnold said the city is attempting to offer an alternative to the $750,000 single-family home — a duplex where each side would cost in the range of $300,000 to $500,000.
“Zoning is too often used to exclude people based on income and based on race,” she said. “Our plan commission spent six months on review and discussion of this ordinance trying to figure out the best way for us to move forward. By allowing the opportunity to build two-family homes in our community, Prop 1 provides a small step in providing more options to our residents.”