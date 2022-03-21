Shrewsbury residents will vote on two tax increase measures when they go to the polls on Tuesday, April 5.
Prop A
The first — Proposition A — is a property tax increase that would raise the current residential tax rate of 37.7 cents per $100 of assessed value to the $1 tax rate ceiling. It would generate up to $905,000 annually for the city.
For a home appraised at $150,000, the increase would amount to roughly $177 a year. For a home appraised at $200,000, the increase would be roughly $236 a year.
Shrewsbury’s residential property tax rate is the lowest of several surrounding municipalities including Rock Hill, Maplewood, Glendale, Webster Groves, Brentwood, Richmond Heights and Kirkwood. Shrewsbury officials also note that more than 60% of residents’ property tax bills go to the Webster Groves or Affton school districts.
If voters approve Prop A, it will be the first time in at least 40 years that Shrewsbury residents would approve a total tax levy property tax increase for the general fund, according to city officials. Voters rejected a property tax increase at the polls in 2020 when the city paid off its debt service bonds.
City leaders say Prop A is necessary to support and maintain critical services for the health, safety and welfare of Shrewsbury residents. The tax increase would be used to fund city services including police, fire and emergency medical services, public works, and parks and other facilities.
Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini said the city’s current revenues can’t sustain the increasing costs of personnel to provide those important public services. He added that the city’s cost-saving measures, such as pay and hiring freezes, have resulted in retention issues for essential city employees and limited the city’s ability to attract new employees.
The mayor added that critical city services — namely police and fire/EMS — could be reduced and potentially be further outsourced if Prop A doesn’t pass.
Shrewsbury police, firefighters and paramedics are the lowest paid among their peers in neighboring communities, and both departments have lost staff in recent years, according to Interim City Administrator Elliot Brown. He said Shrewsbury’s 19-person fire/EMS department lost 11 firefighters/paramedics to higher paying jobs in the past two years. He added that although the city filled a few of those vacancies, the department is still short five firefighters/paramedics and there are no candidates on the waiting list.
“We’re told the primary reason for that is because the starting salary is not competitive in the St. Louis area,” Brown said.
He said the same is true for the city’s 21-person police department, which has lost three staff members in recent years. The department has made another hire, but is still two officers short.
“They’re in the same position as the firefighters,” Brown said of the police department. “They’re having a really hard time attracting and retaining staff.”
Mayor Travaglini said the property tax increase is vital to bringing salaries — which account for roughly 70% of the city’s budget — in line with neighboring municipalities.
“To attract and keep quality people throughout the city, not just police and fire, we need to be competitive in our salaries,” he said.
Travaglini said the city has already taken several steps to cut spending, including instituting pay and hiring freezes, operating with vacancies in several departments, renegotiating contracts, delaying expenses and outsourcing ambulance services to reduce the city’s overtime pay.
“We’ve already had to sub out our ambulance services to Abbott,” he said. “Although Abbott’s doing a good job, we’d prefer to have our staff do it because there’s a significant difference in response time between our own in house fire/EMS compared to when it’s outsourced.”
Prop U
Prop U is a “use tax” on the purchase of goods by residents from out-of-state vendors. As internet purchases increase, local funds decrease. The purpose of the use tax is to apply the same tax rate on out-of-state purchases as local purchases.
Mayor Travaglini notes that Prop U is not a “double tax.” Residents who pay local sales tax on a purchase will not pay a use tax on the same purchase. The local use tax, which is the same amount as the sales tax rate, applies to purchases made from out-of-state vendors. The mayor said this is money municipalities should already be collecting.
“The state of Missouri takes it right now. Municipalities that have not voted it in place aren’t taking advantage of it,” he said, noting that a number of area municipalities have already passed the tax.
Interim City Administrator Brown said revenue from Prop U would replace revenue the city used to get before residents started shopping online.
“People drive to brick-and-mortar stores and pay sales tax on those purchases, and those funds go to pay city costs like the upkeep of our streets,” he said. “Now Amazon, UPS, FedEx and others drive their trucks on our streets, but we don’t receive any compensation to fix those streets. We’ve lost sales tax due to online sales and this is a way of replacing and recouping some of that.”
Brown added that more online purchases have also led to more work for the city’s police department, such as when packages go missing from front porches.
“That’s another example of how online purchases have affected the city,” he said. “We expend city resources on dealing with the affect, but we don’t get the revenue from the sales tax to do it.”
Passage of Prop U, which would generate roughly $176,000 a year, would change that. The funds would help pay for public safety, roads, sidewalks, parks and emergency equipment.
Webster Groves and St. Louis County also have use tax measures on the April 5 ballot.
“It’s That Time”
Mayor Travaglini said although passage of both propositions won’t be an entire fix for the city’s budget woes, their approval would go a long way in helping current conditions and ensuring long-term financial stability.
“Nobody wants to see their taxes raised, but there comes a point in time where it becomes necessary — and it’s that time,” he said. “We’d like to lift the hiring freeze and increase wages, but what we do and how we do it will depend on the outcome of the election.”
He added that there’s already a clear example of what happens when the city can’t fully staff its departments, such as outsourcing ambulance services.
“If we can’t increase revenue for these services, then we have to change the way we provide them whether that’s through elimination of services or consolidation of services,” Travaglini said.
Mayor & Aldermen
Mayor Mike Travaglini is running unopposed on the April 5 ballot, as are incumbent aldermen Keith Peters in Ward 1, Gregory Lauter in Ward 2, and Michael O. Schmelzle in Ward 3.