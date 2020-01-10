St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.