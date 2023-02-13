Proposition M, a 3-cent sales tax increase on the sale of recreational marijuana, will appear on the April 4 ballot in Des Peres.
Aldermen voted on Jan. 23 to place the measure on the ballot. At that same meeting, aldermen also agreed to place a 90-day moratorium on approving any additional applications for future comprehensive marijuana permits.
State voters approved Amendment 3 in November of 2022, which allowed for the sale of recreational marijuana. The amendment allowed any dispensary already selling medicinal marijuana to apply for a license to sell recreational marijuana.
“Proposition M allows the city to preemptively impose a higher tax burden on recreational marijuana operations, only if those operations are permitted in Des Peres, which remains an open question,” said Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker. “Until that matter is resolved, we see little downside in imposing this additional tax ... just in case.”
Des Peres officials want to leave the question of allowing the sale of recreational marijuana up to its residents. They expect to put the question before voters in November 2024. The issue would require 60% of the vote for passage.
“At a minimum, the outcome of this ballot initiative will provide valuable guidance to city officials as we continue to analyze marijuana-related issues,” Becker said.
Should Prop M be approved by voters in April, it would go into effect Oct. 1.
“But we wouldn’t collect any sales tax since we don’t have any recreational dispensaries,” said Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms. “This is a ‘just in case’ proposition.”
According to The Missouri Cannabis Trade Association, “comprehensive facilities” — those selling both medicinal and recreational marijuana — are expected to take in $2 million in medicinal, and $3 million in recreational marijuana sales annually.
“The dollar value to Des Peres is about $87,000, which is not a big money grab,” Harms said. “If they’re going to be here, they should pay their fair share of city services, and we’ll let the voters decide.”
Harms reported that Des Peres residents were split on the state amendment to legalize recreational marijuana.
“Residents voted 49.8% in favor of recreational marijuana and 50.2% against,” he said.