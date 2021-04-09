Kirkwood School District Board of Education President Chad Kavanaugh is feeling relieved after the passing of Proposition R, a $61 million zero-tax rate change bond issue touted as a solution to overcrowding. The measure passed successfully at the polls on Tuesday with 6,669 “yes” votes or 67.6% — well over the 57.14% needed. “No” votes totaled 3,198 or 32.4%.
“This year has been so hard, with so many big rocks to overcome, and this was a huge one. To have this successfully come to a conclusion so we can move forward is gratifying,” Kavanaugh said on Wednesday. “I’m feeling relieved and very grateful that we got this over the hump and now we can move forward and get back to the business of educating kids.”
Prop R will fund the construction of new classrooms, security and ADA updates, and expanded and remodeled spaces across all Kirkwood School District buildings. The district has said such developments will improve security and accessibility, as well as alleviate current overcrowding and accommodate future enrollment growth.
The current tax levy of 27 cents per $100 of assessed value will stand as the district pays off debts over the next 12-15 years. Property owners should not see an increase in their taxes due to Prop R.
Now that voters have approved the measure, the district is ready for next steps.
“What happens now is the board will start approving bids for architects and bids from construction companies,” Kavanaugh said. “What we have now are renderings, and those don’t get you permits.”
After fielding bids and receiving architectural and mechanical drawings, the school board must hear and approve plans before construction can begin. Kavanaugh said discussion on bids could begin as early as the next scheduled board meeting on Monday, April 26.
Kavanaugh extended his gratitude to the team that made Prop R a success.
“I really want to give accolades to (Superintendent) Dr. Ulrich and his team, our admins and teachers and building leaders, and those on the Prop R Committee, not to mention our volunteers and the public,” he said. “If any one of those pieces had not been in place, this would not have turned out as it did. The school board approved it and we supported it, but those people are the ones who truly did the heavy lifting.”