Kirkwood voters have spoken. With the defeat of Proposition 1 — the sole item on the Nov. 2 ballot — the city will not institute a penny-on-the-dollar citywide sales tax to fund transportation-related projects such as improving Kirkwood’s roads and sidewalks.
The measure failed with just over 54% (2,309 voters) voting “no” compared to about 46% (1,965) voting “yes" according to unofficial results from the St. Louis County Board of Elections.
While the city touted Prop 1 as a solution to aging roads and infrastructure, opponents argued the “regressive” tax would take a larger percentage of income from low-income taxpayers, and that the city was vague in how new tax-generated income would be used.
“The city offered our residents a longterm approach to funding our street resurfacing and maintenance needs without raising property taxes, and they’ve given us their answer,” Kirkwood Communications Manager Frederick Doss said after the election. “We’ll be going back to the drawing board to come up with a solution residents will accept. The condition of city streets is a high priority for our residents, so it’s a high priority for the city.”