Re: Webster Groves Councilman Emerson Smith regarding the use tax: “There was a lot of bad information out there about this issue.” (WKT, April 23, page 1)
I wonder if it occurs to Smith and the rest of the city council that this isn’t about a right or a wrong choice, but voter preference?
“Priorities to be determined by the city council,” indeed! Many of us understand that the city council will never, ever have enough money to spend, and perhaps the voters are suggesting that feeding the beast simply makes it hungrier.
I can imagine the argument being made now in the city council that allowing a public vote on the A4 rezoning proposal should be avoided to prevent voters again being exposed to “bad information.”
James (Jim) Seese
Webster Groves