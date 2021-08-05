St. Louis Community College will receive its first tax increase in nearly 40 years after voters approved Prop R on the Aug. 3 special election ballot.
The measure passed in St. Louis County with 54.3% “yes” votes, or 30,248 votes. Naysayers made up 45.7%, or 25,506 votes. In the city of St. Louis, the measure passed by a much greater margin — 72.5% “yes” votes, or 11,051 votes to 27.5% “no” votes, or 4,190 votes.
The election turnout was low, with 7.6% of registered voters in the city and 8.4% in the county placing votes.
Prop R’s eight-cent tax increase will fund new and updated learning spaces across the four main community college campuses in Wildwood, Florissant Valley, Kirkwood and Forest Park. It will also allow the college to purchase equipment needed for immersive learning spaces and keep tuition costs low for all students.
The additional tax is estimated to cost $23 per year for the owner of a $150,000 home. Prop R is estimated to generate $24 million per year for the community college system.
“We are very grateful for the incredible support we received from voters across St. Louis who recognized the importance of St. Louis Community College for our entire region,” said St. Louis Community College Chancellor Jeff Pittman. “The revenue created through Proposition R will be instrumental in ensuring our community college facilities and programs can keep pace with the demands of our evolving workforce. A growing economy helps every single member of our community. By supporting Proposition R, voters made the choice to invest in our current and prospective students.”