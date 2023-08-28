For the first time since 1965, the Webster Groves city charter is being reviewed for a possible overhaul. And while it may not typically garner significant public consideration, specific items are raising its visibility and generating conversation.
After a nearly 11-month, comprehensive review, some of the potential proposed changes to the city’s constitution are focused on increasing equity in Webster Groves, including removing barriers for residents to participate in civic service, city officials said during a recent Facebook Live City Chats event.
One such consideration to tackle those barriers is whether to make adjustments to mayor and council compensation, which has not increased since 1954 when the charter first was adopted.
Current pay for council members is $20 per meeting, and $25 per meeting for the mayor, making Webster Groves by far the lowest paying municipality in the area, according to Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples, who serves as the staff liaison for the Charter Review Advisory Board.
“No council person runs for council to make money, but running is incredibly expensive,” Peoples said. “And when you consider our meetings run an average of four hours, that’s $5 an hour. That’s not going to pay for a babysitter or transportation.”
Charter Review Advisory Board Chairperson Jeanne Kirkton outlined a subcommittee-proposed compensation plan of $4,800 per year for council members — and $7,500 per year for the mayor — based on reviews of comparable municipalities in the region.
The increase could be easily absorbed and would be of minimal impact to the city’s budget, according to City Manager Peoples.
Any new compensation structure would exclude the current council and mayor, whose votes would be needed to move it forward to an April ballot, where it still would require the approval of residents.
Another charter item being considered is whether the city should change from its current at-large system of representation to a ward system, which the majority of St. Louis County’s 88 municipalities utilize.
Public input on the matter is split, Charter Review Advisory Board Members said.
“There are definitely benefits to both. At-large is what residents are used to, and you don’t want to do anything that may confuse voters or make people feel like they may be losing something,” said Kyle Klemp, secretary of the Charter Review Advisory Board. “There are also benefits to a ward system. When you see in the data where current and past candidates are coming from, there are definitely certain areas of the city that can feel underrepresented.”
The board is completing its suggested changes this week to recommend to city council.
Charter information is available at webstergrovesmo.gov/charterreview. If approved by city council, any proposed changes to the charter would be put to a vote for residents to decide on the April 2024 ballot.
Residents are encouraged to email the board with questions, comments or concerns at charterreview@webstergrovesmo.gov.