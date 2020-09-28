The League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis is planning a massive voter registration effort on Saturday, Sept. 26, with volunteers at 53 area libraries.
As part of National Voter Registration Day, League volunteers will answer voter questions and help area residents register to vote, update their address or change their name, and apply for absentee or mail-in ballots.
Sites include all St. Louis County libraries from 1 to 4 p.m.; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both the Webster Groves and Kirkwood public libraries.
“The League wants to make sure that anyone who wants to vote in this important election is registered by the Oct. 7 deadline,” said Catherine Stenger, the League’s voter registration chair. “Every vote matters.”
The League is a non-partisan political organization founded in November 1919 to educate and empower voters. The League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis serves people in the City of St. Louis and six counties: St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln and Warren. Visit www.lwvstl.org for more information.