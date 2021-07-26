I have been unsure of where I stood on the issue of Webster’s Prop 1 until recently viewing comments on the issue.
I observed as proponents of the project chewed through any opposition, even insulting community members who didn’t support their agenda. The fact that Laura Arnold and crew wouldn’t give an equal amount of time to the mayor and another councilman is also very concerning. When you view the $6,000 city-made videos on YouTube, the comments are purposely turned off to avoid getting both sides of the picture.
It seems Laura Arnold and crew are bent on shutting down any opposition to the project despite claiming to be neutral so they don’t violate federal law. This smoke-and-mirrors technique is far too obvious and quite frankly raises suspicion as to why they are doing it. What’s wrong with debate? Because of this, I must vote “Yes” and support Prop 1. I encourage citizens to do the same!
Jeff Hike
Webster Groves