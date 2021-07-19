The A4 zoning amendment has good and bad features. I will vote “Yes” on Proposition 1 to reject the A4 duplex housing ordinance because the ordinance would allow developers to buy lower cost, single-family homes, tear them down and replace them with more expensive duplexes.
I heartily agree with the goal of increasing the supply of affordable housing in Webster Groves, but making it possible for developers to tear down smaller houses and replace them with more expensive duplexes does not help achieve that goal.
I like the second part of the zoning amendment. It would revise the lot area ratio for a property so that developers can’t tear down a small house and replace it with a much larger one that covers more than a certain portion of the lot.
The wording on the ballot is confusing. If you do not want changes to the zoning in parts of Webster, vote “YES” to reject the changes. This is because the ballot wording says: “Shall Ordinance Number 9145 ... be rejected?” Let’s vote “Yes” to reject the zoning changes, and then encourage the city council to limit how much of a lot can be covered by a structure.
Jackie Schirn
Webster Groves