I grew up in Webster Groves and my wife and I have raised our three kids in this wonderful town. I love Webster for its welcoming community, excellent schools, shops, restaurants, historic business districts and its already-diverse community.
Therefore, I am distressed to watch the city council’s latest zoning initiatives. First was the council’s wholesale rezoning of all A4 single family districts (over 2/3 of all of Webster’s single-family housing) to allow duplex housing. This means predominately rental housing interspersed with single-family houses.
Second is the proposed rezoning of all commercial business districts (C, C1 and D) to allow multiple housing developments. Developers will have a field day buying out Webster businesses and building new rental apartment complexes.
Third is the upcoming Douglas Hill SG Collaborative proposal to build affordable (read: low income) high- rise rental apartments for some 2,000 residents in downtown Old Webster.
The council uses trendy words like “equity,” “diverse” and “affordable” to sell these new ventures, but let’s be perfectly honest — the city council is bent on fundamentally transforming the character of Webster Groves from a single-family residential community to one with a large number of rental housing units, from duplexes to high-rise apartments. If the council succeeds, it will likely sound the death knell for Webster’s historic business districts, Webster’s residential property values and Webster’s reputation as a safe and wholesome family community.
It is no secret that the Biden administration has embarked on a national campaign to eliminate single-family zoning from our nation’s suburbs, branding it as “exclusionary zoning.” Is the Webster Groves City Council similarly inclined? Sadly, the evidence suggests so.
In the Aug. 3 election, Proposition 1 will be on the ballot in Webster Groves. I urge our voters to vote “Yes” to reject and defeat the council’s ill-conceived A4 duplex housing ordinance. Vote by absentee ballot if you will be out of town. The citizens of Webster Groves must deliver a loud message to the city council that its plan to dramatically increase rental housing in Webster Groves is ill advised.
Leland B. Curtis
Webster Groves