We have three children coming up through the Webster Groves School District. It matters to us to have safe and secure schools in Webster Groves. It should matter to our whole community.
The issue of our school safety is a huge opportunity for improvement from Ambrose all the way to the high school. It is vital that we improve the safety and security of our facilities for our kids. They deserve this.
Some of the immediate safety and security issues that will be addressed are as follows: New interior doors and door frames with minimized impact resistant glass, additional card readers to limit access to the building, additional exterior lighting and security cameras, and much more.
Please vote yes on Prop S on Aug. 2 to make our schools safer for the youth in our community. Learn more about Prop S at www.yesforwgschools.com.
Gigi MacMullan
Webster Groves