Citizens of Webster Groves who are going to vote for or against the rezoning proposal, please read this first.
Should Prop 1 fail, we can definitely look forward to living in a company town. Developers are lining up to purchase homes in the A4 area to remove and replace them with, initially, duplexes that will be strictly rental properties. This will be the first step to “accessible” housing. They then will pursue multi-family apartments where once stood single family homes, which are the soul of small town Webster Groves.
Why is the city council backing such a plan? In a word, “money.” Please read President Biden’s infrastructure plan. It contains language that rewards small towns like ours when they decide to bring in multi-unit housing on an unprecedented scale in place of single family homes. Block grants (lots of money) will be awarded to the towns that lead the way.
We’ve all lived through the casinos that just wanted some small boats on the river. The river is still there, but the quaint boats have been replaced with gigantic structures. Mark my words —the same will happen here.
The only winners in this scheme will be the out-of-town developers and the people who sell out first.
Vote “yes” Aug. 3 to reject this proposal.
Mel Herr
Webster Groves