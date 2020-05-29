Kirkwood Friends, next Tuesday, June 2, 2020, we have the chance to Vote Yes for Prop S to provide critically needed space and improvements for current and future Kirkwood School District students.
Although the COVID pandemic has changed life as we currently know it, this is not the first pandemic that we have been through as humans, and life will return to a new normal once again. Our kids need more and better spaces to learn, which cannot be fixed with re-districting and certainly not holding out for another possible proposition in the future to add on to the school additions that have already been maxed at several of our schools.
We have a population and space issue, and with Prop S the student population will decrease at all elementary schools in our district. Prop S will provide students in all grades more spaces to learn through improvements to multiple schools and the addition of a new one on land that our district has held for this purpose for decades.
What's remarkable is that the tax rate will go down, and we now have the chance to take advantage of an even lower tax rate that will last us over the next 20 years. I hope that you will join us and vote #YesforS on June 2nd!
Derek and Meredith Byers
Kirkwood