Back in May, five members of the Webster Groves City Council approved an ordinance that would permit multi-family housing (duplexes, for now) on the smallest lots in Webster — the A4 District, which is nearly 70% of the city. In explaining why this was a positive step for Webster, proponents listed reason like this:
1) It makes Webster more “inclusive.” This oh-so-trendy word was used thus: “We need to strive to maximize diversity, equity and inclusion in all of its forms.”
No one has yet explained how building “affordable” housing in our city will automatically make it more diverse, but the idea is very popular with the Alliance for Interracial Dignity, so let’s take a look at that. Suppose this brand new construction is somehow more affordable (although it has yet to be explained how this magical thinking will come to pass), how, exactly, do we guarantee that it is only available to people of color? What’s to keep the young white couple on a budget from leasing a duplex? The Asian single mom? The Caucasian senior citizen? This slippery slope sounds illogical at best, illegal at worst.
You cannot engineer diversity. And how very insulting to ANY minority population to say: “Look, we get it. You will never be able to afford to live here with only your resources, skills and situation. So we’re going to tweak the rules for ya!” Talk about white privilege!
2) It makes Webster more affordable for young families and seniors.
Again, Webster has many neighborhoods with homes priced below other St. Louis communities. (If your housing budget is less than $300,000, there are 26 homes listed on Zillow as of today.) The latest statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau say the average rent in Webster Groves is $902. Does anyone really believe a brand new duplex will be more affordable? If someone cannot afford to buy or rent in Webster, that is not a failing of the city.
3) It offers a more diverse stock of housing.
So? No city can be all things to all people. A large part of Webster’s appeal is the array of gracious, traditional homes on large lots — but of course those blocks will not be affected by this ill-conceived ordinance. It’s almost 3/4 of the other homes — the smallest lots in the city — that will be twice as crowded.
Want to keep Webster the way it is – a popular and sought-after community of single-family homes? Vote “Yes” on Aug. 3.
Joan Lerch
Webster Groves