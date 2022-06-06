Right now, guns are the leading cause of death among American children. The leading cause of death. How can we not do more to stop guns from killing our kids? Last week was the last week of school for Kirkwood. On Monday, one of our schools went on lock down because there was a shooting in the neighborhood. On Tuesday, there was a horrific killing of 21 people, including 19 children, at an elementary school in Texas. The next day, on Wednesday, another Kirkwood school went into lockdown because of an armed home invasion nearby.
To me, these events feel related. Can we agree this is insane? Can we all agree that something needs to change? We owe it to our kids to protect them.
Despite what far-right media outlets tell us, no one is coming to take our guns. We have a right as citizens to own them. The Second Amendment is alive and well, no doubt. However, we can add common sense legislation so our children can go to school without fear of a gunman coming in and shooting them. Red flag laws are reasonable. Background checks make sense. Maybe an 18-year-old who can’t legally drink alcohol or rent a car shouldn’t be able to purchase an AR-15 and multiple rounds of ammunition?
Enough is enough. Every politician that does not protect our children with common sense gun legislation will not get my vote. If politicians choose the gun lobby over children, vote them out. We don’t have to live like this. Our children deserve better.
Katie Molitor
Kirkwood