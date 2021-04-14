by Mary Shapiro
After an outpouring of support from Warson Woods residents to keep the city’s police department — rather than combine services with the neighboring Glendale — Mayor Larry Howe has delayed a vote on the matter.
A vote tentatively scheduled for April 28 has been postponed, Mayor Howe announced in a special video message posted on the city’s website on Tuesday, April 13.
“I think it best to slow down the process to ensure we take in all citizen input and give the board time for study,” Howe said. “No vote will be taken on the 28th, and not until all input has been heard and the board is ready to take action.”
The mayor’s video came after a barrage of comments and concerns being discussed among residents and on neighborhood social media platforms following the city’s announcement via email on Thursday, April 8, about a town hall meeting on the issue scheduled for Wednesday, April 14.
Howe said no action will be taken at the town hall meeting; rather it is to share information, thoughts and ideas.
“It is my sincere hope we can discuss this issue with civility and respect for all involved,” Howe said before the Times went to press Wednesday afternoon.
Public comments on the matter will also be heard at Warson Wood’s regularly scheduled board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday, April 20.
Warson Woods and Glendale already have shared a cost effective fire/emergency medical services and dispatching partnership for over 50 years. The proposal being considered would merge Warson Woods’ police services with that of Glendale’s.
Nearly 200 residents have staked signs in their yards in support of the Warson Woods Police Department. Long time Warson Woods resident Peter Rexford said more and more signs are appearing.
“Most residents I’ve spoken to feel that (Mayor) Howe is the one who wants to do this and he certainly seems to have had a hidden agenda,” he said.
Rexford said the first email notice the city sent about the April 14 town hall did not mention anything about shutting down the city’s police department. It said the meeting was to discuss a proposal to consider including police services with fire, EMS and other public safety services currently provided by the city of Glendale.
“There was vague wording about working with Glendale, but nothing about closing our police department,” Rexford said. “But then the word got out that the mayor wants to shut down the police department — and that’s what people are up in arms about.
“Much of the collective consternation is also that even though there was a city and county-wide election on April 6, this was kept off the ballot,” Rexford added. “The timing of the announcement — two days after the election — was very suspect.”
Howe insisted the issue was never intended to be placed on the ballot and the proposed contract falls under the board of aldermen’s responsibilities. He also reiterated that residents’ input is being sought and said “no decision has been made other than to seek input and see if this proposal is right for Warson Woods.”
Combining Services
Howe said that like many municipalities, Warson Woods is tasked with exploring ways to bring financial and logistical efficiency to the city, and plan for future stability and growth. He said the public safety partnership with Glendale would save Warson Woods about $2 million over the next 10 years. He said that’s significant because Warson Woods currently has roughly $1.8 million of deferred capital maintenance and deferred capital improvements.
“Even a property tax increase for those purposes would only serve as a temporary financial Band-Aid, which would need to be revisited every few years to ensure the tax increase has kept up with our ever-increasing expenses,” Howe said.
He also said merging the Warson Woods and Glendale police forces will enhance the quality and efficiency of policing in both cities. When asked how the partnership would impact neighborhood patrolling and response times, Howe said: “We expect both municipalities would see the same amount of police patrol coverage and response times are anticipated to remain unchanged.
“Additionally, residents would see the same level of community outreach and involvement they’ve come to know and appreciate,” he added.
But residents worry that won’t be the case.
“The mayor claims our officers will transfer to Glendale and still patrol, but many will probably not patrol Warson Woods. Our level of security will drop dramatically,” Rexford said, adding that the Warson Woods police chief and officers know the families, their kids and their pets. “I work from home and see at least four police cars a day go down my street.”
Howe said if the proposal is adopted, those same Warson Woods police officers will still be keeping the city safe.
“The same individuals who currently patrol our streets would continue to provide the same level of service and protection we have come to know and appreciate,” he said. “Contrary to recent rumors, no one would be terminated or lose their job.”
Howe said if the change is made to outsource policing to Glendale, all five of Warson Woods’ patrol officers would be offered a position in the new department. He said they would also receive the same — or an increase in — salary and benefits.
Longtime Warson Woods Police Chief Robert Stanczak would retire after many years as chief of police, but would stay with the city in a newly created position of operations manager, according to Howe.
The new position would involve a variety of responsibilities including assisting with city administration, code enforcement, parks and public works, and city engineer and building commissioner support, according to the mayor. The chief would retain his current salary of roughly $93,000 a year.
“This plan is an opportunity for people to keep their jobs and for the city to be proactive in management of the city,” he said.
Review Documents
Howe urged residents to review various documents that have been posted on the city’s website, such as a cost versus savings chart and the public safety partnership proposal between Warson Woods and Glendale, to better understand the issue and why the city is considering the decision.
The Times will have coverage of the April 14 town hall meeting online and in its next print issue, as well as coverage of the April 20 board of aldermen meeting.