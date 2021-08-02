Neighbors, community — these are the words that have dominated ads and letters to the editor as the Aug. 3 vote on Prop 1 approaches. These words touch the heart — reflecting the spirit and values attached to this place we call home, in all of its variety.
But of late, the debate has become very unneighborly. Those opposing the city council’s adoption of changes in the zoning code have brought the kind of divisive strategies we’ve had to endure in national politics to our local community — misinformation presented as facts, suspicion cast on motives of citizens elected to serve on council, speculation presented as sure realities — all promoting fear and anger. It will be a shame if the mutual respect enjoyed among neighbors in Webster Groves is a casualty of this campaign, or if people’s readiness to serve the community falls victim to such tactics.
Please, do vote. But first, do some research. Check out the FAQs on the city’s website. Look around: How many homes do you see that are so run down they would attract the attention of developers? Consider the specifics required by code even to allow building a two-family dwelling. Talk to people who design homes — we have plenty living here.
I expect you will find that we have been subjected to wild exaggeration of how the zoning change will impact our neighborhoods. Instead of worse-case scenarios, imagine possibilities the revisions offer to young couples, empty nesters and folks who cannot afford homes priced over $500,000. The council listened to widespread concerns that Webster is losing the diversity that makes this such an interesting and unique community in which to live. The revised code is a small step in response. Let’s vote “No” on Prop 1 and support the neighbors we’ve elected to council.
Susan Niesen
Webster Groves