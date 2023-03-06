In regard to “Expects More From City Leaders,” “‘Appalled By Officials’ Actions” and “This Is Unforgivable” — all letters to the editor which appeared in the Webster-Kirkwood Times Feb. 10 issue — they’re right!
We should expect more from our city leaders in Webster Groves. We should be appalled by our officials’ actions to buy two new electric Mustang cars instead of seeing that our fire trucks are in good working condition. And yes, it is unforgivable that residents went without sufficient fire protection.
With the poor decision making of the current city council this past year, I agree that it’s time they be held accountable — that’s because they don’t know what they are doing.
We need to be sure to vote in new leadership — leadership equipped with the proper education, training or degree for their appointed position.
Ginna Hayden
Webster Groves