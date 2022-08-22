The recent floods in the St. Louis area were worsened by street drains being clogged by debris and trash we throw out automobile windows as we travel. This is more than an inconvenience and annoyance — this is an attitude that threatens the existence of life on earth.
The United Nations has declared: “Climate change refers to longterm shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. These shifts may be natural, but since the 1800s, human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels (like coal, oil and gas) which produces heat-trapping gases.”
Members of our community who continue to obstruct policies designed to reduce pollution of the atmosphere are guilty of contributing to the extinction of life on our planet. Politicians who refuse to pass and enforce legislation designed to preserve clean air and water are contributing to the extinction of the human race and other forms of life on earth.
We need legislation to eliminate pollution if we intend to preserve the human race. We need to use sustainable energy sources that do not contribute to the air and water pollution. We must stop using materials that are not biodegradable. Most importantly, we need to elect government that legislates and enforces regulations designed to support life — not the selfish, myopic individuals that only are interested in their accumulation of wealth.
Most of us have stopped smoking because we became aware that it was literally killing us and our loved ones. We now need to stop polluting the earth because we are literally killing life on our planet. Vote for those who will legislate and enforce sane environmental policies. This is an existential issue.
Morris Fletcher
Kirkwood