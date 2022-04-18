Hundreds of area businesses have been nominated for St. Louis Magazine’s 2022 A-List, which celebrate’s the region’s finest in over 200 categories. Now through April 18, readers can vote on the top five nominees in each category. The winner and two runners-up in every category will be featured in the July issue of St. Louis Magazine. Plenty of Webster-Kirkwood area businesses made the list. Check them out below — then head to stlmag.com to vote on your favorites!
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Art Gallery
• Green Door Art Gallery (Webster Groves)
Author
• John O’Leary (Webster Groves)
Live Theater Group
• Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (Webster Groves)
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Dealer (New)
• Grow Automotive (Shrewsbury)
Auto Repair & Mechanic
• Combs Auto Service & Tire Center (Kirkwood)
BEAUTY
Beauty Products
• Kind Soap (Webster Groves)
Blow Dry Bar
• Libby’s Blowtique (Kirkwood)
Cosmetic Injectables
• GlamSkinRN (Des Peres)
Day Spa
• Ginger Bay Salon Spa (Kirkwood)
Facial/Skin Care
• GlamSkinRN (Des Peres)
Laser Hair Removal
• St. Louis Skin Solutions (Des Peres)
Massage
• Ginger Bay Salon Spa (Kirkwood)
FOOD & DRINK
Bakery
• Nathaniel Reid Bakery (Kirkwood)
Breakfast
• First Watch (Des Peres, Kirkwood)
Chef
• Katie Collier - Katie’s Pizza and Pasta (Rock Hill)
• Loryn Nalic - Balkan Treat Box (Webster Groves)
Chocolatier
• Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates (Des Peres)
• Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate (Kirkwood)
Coffeehouse
• Kaldi’s Coffee (Kirkwood)
Desserts
• Amy’s Cake Pop Shop & Boozy Bites (Webster Groves)
• Cyrano’s (Webster Groves)
• Nathaniel Reid Bakery (Kirkwood)
Donuts
• Strange Donuts (Kirkwood)
Farmers’ Market
• Kirkwood Farmers’ Market
Fine Dining
• Olive + Oak (Webster Groves)
Food Truck
• Balkan Treat Box (Webster Groves)
French Restaurant
• Cafe Provencal (Kirkwood)
Greek Restaurant
• The Greek Kitchen (Kirkwood)
Happy Hour
• Katie’s Pizza and Pasta (Rock Hill)
Ice Cream
• Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery (Kirkwood)
Mexican Restaurant
• Mission Taco (Kirkwood)
Patio
• Billy G’s (Kirkwood)
• Katie’s Pizza and Pasta (Rock Hill)
Pizza (Non-St. Louis-Style)
• Katie’s Pizza and Pasta (Rock Hill)
Pizza (St. Louis-Style)
• Imo’s Pizza (Kirkwood, Des Peres)
Rooftop Dining
• Frisco Barroom (Webster Groves)
Sushi/Japanese
• Sushi Station (Webster Groves)
• Wasabi Sushi Bar (Kirkwood)
Takeout
• Katie’s Pizza and Pasta (Rock Hill)
Vietnamese
• DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery (Webster Groves)
Wings
• Three Kings Public House (Des Peres)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Assisted Living
• Bethesda Health Group (Des Peres)
• Cedarhurst of Des Peres
Boutique Fitness Studio
• Burn Boot Camp (Kirkwood)
Chiropractic
• A Wellness Place (Webster Groves)
Cosmetic Dentist
• St. Louis County Dental (Kirkwood)
Dermatologist
• Dee Anna Glaser, MD (Des Peres)
Eye Care
• Kirkwood Eye Associates
Health and Fitness Club
• Burn Boot Camp (Kirkwood)
Health Food Store
• River City Nutrition (Kirkwood)
Hiking Spot
• Powder Valley (Kirkwood)
Home Health Care
• Seniors Home Care (Webster Groves)
Laser Eye Treatment
• Opthalmology Associates (Des Peres)
Medical Spa
• Avani Derm Spa (Des Peres)
Orthodontist
• Azar Orthodontics (Webster Groves)
• Otto Orthodontics (Des Peres)
Physical Therapy/Rehab
• SSM Health Physical Therapy (Des Peres, Kirkwood, Shrewsbury, Webster Groves)
Sports/Orthopedic Rehab
• Advanced Training & Rehab (Kirkwood)
Urgent Care
• Mercy-Go Health Urgent Care (Kirkwood)
• St. Luke’s Urgent Care (Des Peres, Kirkwood)
• Total Access Urgent Care (Kirkwood, Rock Hill)
Independent Living
• Aberdeen Heights (Kirkwood)
• Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (Shrewsbury)
• Cedarhurst of Des Peres
HOME & GARDEN
Antique Store
• St. Louis Estate Buyers (Des Peres)
Bathroom Remodeling
• Mosby Building Arts (Kirkwood)
Electrician
• Streib Electric (Shrewsbury)
Furniture Store
• Blue Dahlia Designs (Webster Groves)
• Marketplace at The Abbey (Glendale)
• MoModerne (Webster Groves)
Garden Store/Nursery
• Rolling Ridge Nursery (Webster Groves)
• Sugar Creek Gardens (Kirkwood)
Home Accessories Resale Shop
• Emporium St. Louis (Rock Hill)
• Encore Consignment (Kirkwood)
Home Appliance Store
• Lemcke TV & Appliance (Webster Groves)
Kitchen Remodeler
• Mosby Building Arts (Kirkwood)
Outdoor Furniture
• Marketplace at The Abbey (Glendale)
Pest Control
• Pest Shield (Webster Groves)
Windows and Doors
• Mosby Building Arts
PETS
Animal Hospital
• Kirkwood Animal Hospital
• Webster Groves Animal Hospital & Urgent Care Center
Pet Boarding
• No Leash Needed (Kirkwood, Rock Hill)
Pet Groomer
• Treats Unleashed (Kirkwood, Des Peres)
Pet Sitter or Daycare
• No Leash Needed (Kirkwood, Rock Hill)
Pet Store
• Gus’s Place Dog Store (Webster Groves)
• Treats Unleashed (Kirkwood, Des Peres)
Veterinarian
• Kirkwood Animal Hospital
SHOPPING & SERVICES
Activewear
• Alpine Shop (Kirkwood)
• Field Theory (Webster Groves)
Bank
• Commerce Bank (Various)
• PNC Bank (Various)
• Regions Bank (Various)
• US Bank (Various)
Bed and Breakfast
• Tuxedo Park Bed & Breakfast (Webster Groves)
Bicycle Shop
• The Bike Center (Des Peres)
• The Hub Bicycle Company (Webster Groves)
Bookstore
• Betty’s Books (Webster Groves)
• The Novel Neighbor (Webster Groves)
• The Webster Groves Bookshop
Credit Union
• First Community Credit Union (Various)
• West Community Credit Union (Kirkwood)
Florist
• Kirkwood Florist
Gift Store
• Embroider the Occasion (Webster Groves)
• sammysoap (Kirkwood)
Grocery Store
• Dierbergs (Des Peres, Shrewsbury, Warson Woods)
• Global Foods (Kirkwood)
• Schnucks (Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Des Peres)
• Straub’s (Webster Groves)
Insurance Agent
• Kelli Young - American Family (Kirkwood)
• Kirk D Faubel Insurance Advisors (Kirkwood)
• Mike O’Shea - O’Shea-Ward Insurance Group (Des Peres)
Jeweler
• Adler’s Diamonds (Des Peres)
• Fire and Facet Studios (Webster Groves)
• Lindwedel Jewelers (Webster Groves)
Liquor or Wine Store
• The Wine and Cheese Place (Kirkwood)
Locally-Owned Clothing Store
• Descendant (Webster Groves)
• Kangaroo Kids (Glendale)
• Paperdolls Boutique (Des Peres, Kirkwood)
Outdoor Outfitters
• Alpine Shop (Kirkwood)
• Field Theory (Webster Groves)
Photographer
• Heidi Drexler (Kirkwood)
Record Store
• Euclid Records (Webster Groves)
Resale and Consignment Shops
• Kangaroo Kids (Glendale)
Shoe Store
• Laurie’s Shoes (Glendale)
Financial Advisor
• ARK Financial Wellness (Des Peres)
• Edward Jones (Various)
WEDDINGS
Wedding Florist
• Bloomin’ Buckets (Rock Hill)
Wedding Formalwear
• Men’s Warehouse (Des Peres)
• Savvi Formalwear (Des Peres)
Wedding Planner
• Adorist Weddings and Events (Kirkwood)
Wedding Rentals
• Weinhardt Party Rentals (Des Peres)
Wedding Stationary
• Simply Torn Art + Design (Webster Groves)