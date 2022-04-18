Hundreds of area businesses have been nominated for St. Louis Magazine’s 2022 A-List, which celebrate’s the region’s finest in over 200 categories. Now through April 18, readers can vote on the top five nominees in each category. The winner and two runners-up in every category will be featured in the July issue of St. Louis Magazine. Plenty of Webster-Kirkwood area businesses made the list. Check them out below — then head to stlmag.com to vote on your favorites!

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Art Gallery

• Green Door Art Gallery (Webster Groves)

Author

• John O’Leary (Webster Groves)

Live Theater Group

• Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (Webster Groves)

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Dealer (New)

• Grow Automotive (Shrewsbury)

Auto Repair & Mechanic

• Combs Auto Service & Tire Center (Kirkwood)

BEAUTY

Beauty Products

• Kind Soap (Webster Groves)

Blow Dry Bar

• Libby’s Blowtique (Kirkwood)

Cosmetic Injectables

• GlamSkinRN (Des Peres)

Day Spa

• Ginger Bay Salon Spa (Kirkwood)

Facial/Skin Care

• GlamSkinRN (Des Peres)

Laser Hair Removal

• St. Louis Skin Solutions (Des Peres)

Massage

• Ginger Bay Salon Spa (Kirkwood)

Chef Katie Collier of Katie's Pizza and Pasta was nominated in several categories for the A-List.

FOOD & DRINK

Bakery

• Nathaniel Reid Bakery (Kirkwood)

Breakfast

• First Watch (Des Peres, Kirkwood)

Chef

• Katie Collier - Katie’s Pizza and Pasta (Rock Hill)

• Loryn Nalic - Balkan Treat Box (Webster Groves)

Chocolatier

• Bijoux Handcrafted Chocolates (Des Peres)

• Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate (Kirkwood)

Coffeehouse

• Kaldi’s Coffee (Kirkwood)

Desserts 

• Amy’s Cake Pop Shop & Boozy Bites (Webster Groves)

• Cyrano’s (Webster Groves)

• Nathaniel Reid Bakery (Kirkwood)

Donuts

• Strange Donuts (Kirkwood)

Farmers’ Market

• Kirkwood Farmers’ Market

Fine Dining

• Olive + Oak (Webster Groves)

Food Truck

• Balkan Treat Box (Webster Groves)

French Restaurant

• Cafe Provencal (Kirkwood)

Greek Restaurant

• The Greek Kitchen (Kirkwood)

Happy Hour

• Katie’s Pizza and Pasta (Rock Hill)

Ice Cream

• Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery (Kirkwood)

Mexican Restaurant

• Mission Taco (Kirkwood)

Patio

• Billy G’s (Kirkwood)

• Katie’s Pizza and Pasta (Rock Hill)

Pizza (Non-St. Louis-Style)

• Katie’s Pizza and Pasta (Rock Hill)

Pizza (St. Louis-Style)

• Imo’s Pizza (Kirkwood, Des Peres)

Rooftop Dining

• Frisco Barroom (Webster Groves)

Sushi/Japanese

• Sushi Station (Webster Groves)

• Wasabi Sushi Bar (Kirkwood)

Takeout

• Katie’s Pizza and Pasta (Rock Hill)

Vietnamese

• DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery (Webster Groves)

Wings

• Three Kings Public House (Des Peres)

HEALTH & FITNESS

Assisted Living

• Bethesda Health Group (Des Peres)

• Cedarhurst of Des Peres

Boutique Fitness Studio

• Burn Boot Camp (Kirkwood)

Chiropractic

• A Wellness Place (Webster Groves)

Cosmetic Dentist

• St. Louis County Dental (Kirkwood)

Dermatologist

• Dee Anna Glaser, MD (Des Peres)

Eye Care

• Kirkwood Eye Associates

Health and Fitness Club

• Burn Boot Camp (Kirkwood)

Health Food Store

• River City Nutrition (Kirkwood)

Hiking Spot

• Powder Valley (Kirkwood)

Home Health Care

• Seniors Home Care (Webster Groves)

Laser Eye Treatment

• Opthalmology Associates (Des Peres)

Medical Spa

• Avani Derm Spa (Des Peres)

Orthodontist

• Azar Orthodontics (Webster Groves)

• Otto Orthodontics (Des Peres)

Physical Therapy/Rehab

• SSM Health Physical Therapy (Des  Peres, Kirkwood, Shrewsbury, Webster Groves)

Sports/Orthopedic Rehab

• Advanced Training & Rehab (Kirkwood)

Urgent Care

• Mercy-Go Health Urgent Care (Kirkwood)

• St. Luke’s Urgent Care (Des Peres, Kirkwood)

• Total Access Urgent Care (Kirkwood, Rock Hill)

Independent Living

• Aberdeen Heights (Kirkwood)

• Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (Shrewsbury)

• Cedarhurst of Des Peres

HOME & GARDEN

Antique Store

• St. Louis Estate Buyers (Des Peres)

Bathroom Remodeling

• Mosby Building Arts (Kirkwood)

Electrician

• Streib Electric (Shrewsbury)

Furniture Store

• Blue Dahlia Designs (Webster Groves)

• Marketplace at The Abbey (Glendale)

• MoModerne (Webster Groves)

Garden Store/Nursery

• Rolling Ridge Nursery (Webster Groves)

• Sugar Creek Gardens (Kirkwood)

Home Accessories Resale Shop

• Emporium St. Louis (Rock Hill)

• Encore Consignment (Kirkwood)

Home Appliance Store

• Lemcke TV & Appliance (Webster Groves)

Kitchen Remodeler

• Mosby Building Arts (Kirkwood)

Outdoor Furniture

• Marketplace at The Abbey (Glendale)

Pest Control

• Pest Shield (Webster Groves)

Windows and Doors

• Mosby Building Arts

No Leash Needed was nominated multiple times under "Pets."

PETS

Animal Hospital

• Kirkwood Animal Hospital

• Webster Groves Animal Hospital & Urgent Care Center

Pet Boarding

• No Leash Needed (Kirkwood, Rock Hill)

Pet Groomer

• Treats Unleashed (Kirkwood, Des Peres)

Pet Sitter or Daycare

• No Leash Needed  (Kirkwood, Rock Hill)

Pet Store

• Gus’s Place Dog Store (Webster Groves)

• Treats Unleashed (Kirkwood, Des Peres)

Veterinarian

• Kirkwood Animal Hospital

Descendant in Webster Groves: best "Locally-Owned Clothing Store."

SHOPPING & SERVICES

Activewear 

• Alpine Shop (Kirkwood)

• Field Theory (Webster Groves)

Bank

• Commerce Bank (Various)

• PNC Bank (Various)

• Regions Bank (Various)

• US Bank (Various)

Bed and Breakfast

• Tuxedo Park Bed & Breakfast (Webster Groves)

Bicycle Shop

• The Bike Center (Des Peres)

• The Hub Bicycle Company (Webster Groves)

Bookstore

• Betty’s Books (Webster Groves)

• The Novel Neighbor (Webster Groves)

• The Webster Groves Bookshop

Credit Union

• First Community Credit Union (Various)

• West Community Credit Union (Kirkwood)

Florist

• Kirkwood Florist

Gift Store

• Embroider the Occasion  (Webster Groves)

• sammysoap (Kirkwood)

Grocery Store

• Dierbergs (Des Peres, Shrewsbury, Warson Woods)

• Global Foods (Kirkwood)

• Schnucks (Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Des Peres)

• Straub’s (Webster Groves)

Insurance Agent

• Kelli Young - American Family (Kirkwood)

• Kirk D Faubel Insurance Advisors (Kirkwood)

• Mike O’Shea - O’Shea-Ward Insurance Group (Des Peres)

Jeweler

• Adler’s Diamonds (Des Peres)

• Fire and Facet Studios (Webster Groves)

• Lindwedel Jewelers (Webster Groves)

Liquor or Wine Store

• The Wine and Cheese Place (Kirkwood)

Locally-Owned Clothing Store

• Descendant (Webster Groves)

• Kangaroo Kids (Glendale)

• Paperdolls Boutique (Des Peres, Kirkwood)

Outdoor Outfitters

• Alpine Shop (Kirkwood)

• Field Theory (Webster Groves)

Photographer

• Heidi Drexler (Kirkwood)

Record Store

• Euclid Records (Webster Groves)

Resale and Consignment Shops

• Kangaroo Kids (Glendale)

Shoe Store

• Laurie’s Shoes (Glendale)

Financial Advisor

• ARK Financial Wellness (Des Peres)

• Edward Jones (Various)

WEDDINGS

Wedding Florist

• Bloomin’ Buckets (Rock Hill)

Wedding Formalwear

• Men’s Warehouse (Des Peres)

• Savvi Formalwear (Des Peres)

Wedding Planner

• Adorist Weddings and Events (Kirkwood)

Wedding Rentals

• Weinhardt Party Rentals (Des Peres)

Wedding Stationary

• Simply Torn Art + Design (Webster Groves)