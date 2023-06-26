The Citizens’ Committee for Community Days is a group of Webster Groves Parks and Recreation staff members, Lions Club members, Masons and volunteers dedicated to creating a fun and exciting Fourth of July event for families and friends.  

The Community Days events would not be possible without many of your friends and neighbors donating their time and hard work. Please thank these people if you see them during the festival.

2023 Committee Members

Committee Chairman, Sponsor & Fireworks Chairman

Scott A. Davis

Parade Committee

Karl Beke

Rudy Beuc

Jim Carpentier

Miles Lansing

Mark McCarthy

Scott A. Davis

Carnival, Midway & Barbecue 

Lions Club of Webster Groves 

Becky Speeler, Chairman

Pet Parade

Katie Kearbey, Co-Chair

Support and Operations

Yvonne Steingruby and Mike Carter, Grounds Liaisons

Public Safety

WGPD Assistant Chief Gary Bainter

WGPD Capt. Stephen Spear

WGPD Sgt. Jason Flanery

Media Relations

Jenny Starkey