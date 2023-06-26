The Citizens’ Committee for Community Days is a group of Webster Groves Parks and Recreation staff members, Lions Club members, Masons and volunteers dedicated to creating a fun and exciting Fourth of July event for families and friends.
The Community Days events would not be possible without many of your friends and neighbors donating their time and hard work. Please thank these people if you see them during the festival.
2023 Committee Members
Committee Chairman, Sponsor & Fireworks Chairman
Scott A. Davis
Parade Committee
Karl Beke
Rudy Beuc
Jim Carpentier
Miles Lansing
Mark McCarthy
Scott A. Davis
Carnival, Midway & Barbecue
Lions Club of Webster Groves
Becky Speeler, Chairman
Pet Parade
Katie Kearbey, Co-Chair
Support and Operations
Yvonne Steingruby and Mike Carter, Grounds Liaisons
Public Safety
WGPD Assistant Chief Gary Bainter
WGPD Capt. Stephen Spear
WGPD Sgt. Jason Flanery
Media Relations
Jenny Starkey