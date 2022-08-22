The Webster Groves Green Keepers are looking for volunteers to help clean up trash at Deer Creek, Lorraine Davis and Shady Creek.
Those interested in volunteering must fill out a waiver at tinyurl.com/2amk2amh and email it to steingrubyy@webstergrovesmo.gov or pick up and fill out a waiver at the front desk of the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale.
In addition to completing the waiver, all volunteers will need to get gloves and trash bags, as all clean up efforts will be self led. Volunteers who notice any items that could be hazardous such as sealed drums, tanks or barrels of unknown contents should call the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Emergency Response line at 573-634-2436.
Volunteers are reminded of the following safety measures:
• Wear the correct gear. Closed-toe shoes or boots are a must — no flip flops or sandals. Wear gloves at all times and wear long pants to protect legs from thorns or poison ivy. Hats are also a good idea to protect from sun or rain.
• Use bug repellent and sunscreen.
• Be on the look out for thorns and briers, poison ivy, vines and insects.
• Watch out for rugged, rocky or slippery surfaces along streams and in wooded areas.
• Avoid rubbing face or eyes with dirty hands.