Webster Groves is offering residents an opportunity to have a tree planted in the public right-of-way of their homes.
Those who volunteer are asked to help plant the tree and foster the tree for two years. The city will teach residents how to care for the tree and provide the tools to do so. Once the tree is established, the city will then take over long term maintenance of the tree.
The Green Space Advisory Commission will work with city staff and a certified arborist to select a tree for the conditions of the right-of-way at an individual’s residence. The tree will be a Missouri native, deciduous, tree species.
Residents who would like to participate must attend a tree care workshop at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Larson Park. The workshop will last about an hour and a half. Those who would like to apply for a tree must do so by May 31 at webstergrovesmo.gov/green.