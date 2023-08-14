Those wanting to listen to some great music while helping out the community are invited to volunteer for the Old Webster Jazz and Blues Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16.
A variety of jobs and shifts are available. Those interested in signing up to volunteer can visit oldwebsterjazzfest.com. The site includes a brief description of volunteer jobs and shifts, as well as a schedule of the bands and musicians lined up for this year’s event.
In addition to shifts on the day of the festival, volunteers are also needed to help clean up the morning after on Sunday, Sept. 17.
“It’s a fun way to help your community and make some new friends,” said Joe Rath, a longtime organizer of the event.