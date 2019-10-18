Kirkwood will host its third annual “Honeysuckle Hackathon” in Meramec Highlands Quarry at Dee Koestering Park (Quarry Park) the week of Oct. 21-26. Volunteers are needed.
Kirkwood Parks Department has fought bush honeysuckle in its parks for years. The goal for this fall’s event is to eradicate it from the entire park, an area of approximately nine acres.
To volunteer for a three-hour shift or more, visit http://bit.ly/2oaFhQl. Volunteers must be 16 years old or older or accompanied by an adult. Trained leaders and staff will work with volunteers to ensure their safety. Tools and refreshments will be available.