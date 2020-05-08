The Shepherd's Center of Webster Kirkwood is part of a national network designed to enrich and better the lives of senior citizens all across the country. Volunteer transportation services help seniors ages 55 and up get to medical appointments on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Volunteers also pick up groceries for seniors.
Though the center’s transportation service is currently suspended due to COVID-19, the organization is working with the St. Louis Health Department to determine an appropriate date to resume service. When that happens, organizers predict a surge in the number of requested rides as well as grocery deliveries.
The center is seeking new volunteers to assist with this influx of demand. Volunteers will need to complete a background check and an online application. Volunteers must sign up for rides using the online RideScheduler system or via phone, with a minimum of one ride per month.
Shepherd’s Center staff will be training new volunteers via Zoom or telephone. Mask-wearing and other protocols will be discussed.
To get involved, email Karen Zelle (kzelle@shepherdscenter-wk.org) or call 314-395-0988 and leave a voice message.