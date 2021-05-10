Coined by many clients as a hidden gem in Webster Groves, Vitality Unlimited Spa offers a perfect way to unwind and relax with everything from massage therapy to reflexology, facials, waxing, manicures and pedicures, and more.
Tucked away at 29 W. Moody Ave., Vitality Unlimited Spa has been located in Webster for almost 30 years. Holly Drabik purchased the business from its original owner in 2017, and there is now a team of 26 women who contribute their own unique gifts and talents to make Vitality Unlimited Spa a very special place.
Drabik stumbled upon Vitality Unlimited Spa nearly a decade before she bought it. When she called to schedule a massage for a terrible headache, the spa got her in the same day and she was very pleased with the service.
“I was already a firm believer in self care and immediately added them into my routine,” she said. “I bought the business because I truly believe there is a need in our community for a place that provides holistic services for well-being.”
Drabik said she’s happy to see many other people are now making self care part of their routines — a trend sparked by COVID-19.
“Before the pandemic we saw many clients who already made self care a part of their daily, weekly, monthly or seasonal routines,” she said. “Now we are seeing a whole new group of people who are learning about self care and who are creating healthy habits for their future. We are especially seeing an increase in teen clients. It is tough enough being a teenager without the added stress of the pandemic. We believe that by taking the time to calm and balance your mind and body, you will bring peace into your life. Our hope is that you can start enjoying your journey instead of focusing on your destination.”
She loves seeing clients feeling relaxed, refreshed, and rejuvenated after coming out of their services and ready to continue on their journeys.
29 W. Moody Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-968-1808