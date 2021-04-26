Step back in time with a visit to the historic cities of Potosi and Caledonia, Missouri. Just over an hour south of St. Louis, Potosi is the seat of Washington County. The proud and historic town is known as the “Cradle of Texas.” Stephen Austin, who settled Austin, was born in Potosi to its own founder, Moses Austin. The city was once known as “Mine Au Breton.”
Choose an outdoor activity at one of the city’s parks or local conservation areas, or enjoy golf at one of two courses. Historic tours are available by appointment at Perry Cemetery, the Mine Au Breton Historical Society Museum and the Mine Au Breton Park.
YMCA Trout Lodge
For another adventurous stay, consider a visit to YMCA Trout Lodge. Rent a guest room or family cabin for easy access to beautiful natural scenes.
The extensive list of activities offers something for everyone: Swimming, a climbing tower, a high ropes course, a zip line, a mud cave, horseback riding, fishing, mini-golf, archery, kayaking, paddle boarding, a banana boat, watersliding, a pirate pontoon, arts and crafts, hiking, biking and more. Rates include much of the activities and buffet-style meals.
Saddle up and horse around with equestrian activities at the popular Triangle Y Ranch. From barn dances to trail rides, there’s something for horse-lovers of all ages.
Plan a trip to Potosi at www.potosicity.com/visitors. Check out YMCA Trout Lodge at www.ymcaoftheozarks.org.
Caledonia
Near several of Missouri’s most popular state parks along Highways 21 and 32 is the historic village of Caledonia. The heart of the Bellevue Valley, Caledonia boasts a variety of places to shop, stay and eat. The town’s famous Village Barn is a popular site for wedding receptions.
Caledonia is home to over 20 beautiful historic homes, businesses, churches and cemeteries to visit. Check out Old Mercantile Village, an authentic 1909 mercantile that takes visitors back to a simpler time. Enjoy 600 varieties of old fashioned candy, fudge and homemade ice cream. There’s also a coffee house and smoothie bar, antique gallery, gifts and more.
Nearby, take a climb on the giant Elephant Rocks or visit Johnson Shut Ins to play in the shallows of the East Fork of the Black River.
To plan a trip to Caledonia, visit www.caledoniamo.org. Learn more about Old Mercantile Village at www.oldvillagemercantile.com.