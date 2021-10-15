The seventh edition of Viva Brasil’s “Festa Junina” (June Festival), which usually happens in June in Brazil, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road, from noon to 5 p.m.
The famous cultural party, organized in St. Louis by the non-profit organization Viva Brasil STL, is a fun-filled, family-oriented event with Brazilian food, folklore music, bonfire, costumes, capoeira, booth games, drinks and square dancing.
Founded in 2021, Viva Brasil STL’s mission is to bring Brazilian culture to St. Louis by sponsoring cultural events, teaching Portuguese language, and offering scholarships for Brazilian students once a year.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.vivabrasilstl.org/FestaJunina.