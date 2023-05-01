The quaint river town of Kimmswick is conveniently located just a short drive south on Interstate 55. This town boasts over 30 shops and four restaurants, making it the perfect getaway for girlfriends, families and couples.
Make plans to bring mom for lunch on Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14. Shopping passports with special offers will be available for all moms to make their day more enjoyable.
June 3 and 4 is the Strawberry Festival, a family-friendly weekend celebration. In addition to specials at shops and restaurants, guests can enjoy over 200 vendor booths featuring crafts, food and more. Music and a petting zoo round out the weekend.
On June 18, dads can enjoy viewing classic cars at the annual Father’s Day Car show. Over 100 cars will be on display from noon to 3 p.m. This event is free to the public and open to all makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles. Register a show vehicle at gokimmswick.com.
The annual daylily sale is Saturday, June 24, at 6005 4th Street, starting at 9 a.m. until sold out. The sale features daylilies from Carrol Wrather’s state-inspected garden, which contains over 600 varieties. There will be 1200 freshly dug and bagged plants, making this a great opportunity to purchase both new and older varieties not available for sale in nurseries or garden centers. Sale proceeds are donated to support the Kimmswick Visitor Center.
July 28 through 30, it’s time for the Sizzling Summer Sidewalk Sale. Shop for bargains outside as well as inside the many shops and boutiques in Kimmwick.
June 29 is the ALS 5K Run sponsored by the Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. Details can be found at theblueowl.com.
Dining is a treat in Kimmswick. The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery, 6116 2nd Street, offers home-cooked meals and specialty desserts made with that homemade touch. The Blue Owl is home to “The Famous Levee High Apple Pie.”
Dough Depot Café, 216 Market Street, is a casual café offering soups, salads, pizza and more. It is home to the popular pretzel bread sandwich.
LaChance Winery & Restaurant, 6035 2nd Street, features live music on the patio every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout spring, summer, and fall. Enjoy wine tastings, lunch and dinner situated in the cozy atmosphere of a 1700s log cabin.
The Cheese Shack, 6043 2nd Street, is famous for decadent and creative grilled cheese sandwiches.
Kimmswick businesses and restaurants are open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit gokimmswick.com or call the visitor’s center at 636-464-6464.