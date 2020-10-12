The Kirkwood Teachers of Color, in collaboration with the Kirkwood School District Foundation, will hold a virtual “Glory Run/Walk Marathon” during the month of October to raise money for scholarships.
Kirkwood Teachers of Color is a group striving to connect teachers of color, administrators and colleagues, and provide sources of support and growth.
Proceeds from the event will establish a fund to award annual scholarships to Kirkwood students of color. An amount of $20,000 is needed to establish a Kirkwood School District Foundation named award. The goal is a $1,000 scholarship annually for at least the next 20 years.
The virtual marathon starts on Oct. 1. Participants are encouraged to run or walk 26.2 miles, or bike 100 miles during the month of October.
Participants will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt and a decal. Download the free Strava app or a printable calendar to help track progress and join the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/314482309765712, where participants can share progress and photos with others on the same journey.
To register, make a donation or for more information, visit the Kirkwood Teachers of Color Scholarship website at www.kirkwoodschools.org/Page/9606.