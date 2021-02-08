The Rock Hill Pubic Library is offering a number of programs throughout February.
Love Rocks! Virtual Valentine’s Party
Live on Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 7 p.m, join special guest King from Duo Dogs to play trivia, listen to stories and see how to make this month’s take-and-make craft at the library’s Valentine’s Day bash! This event is for kids in grades K-5 and their parents/guardians.
Wind Down Wednesday Yoga
Live on Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 8 to 9 p.m., relax at the end of a long day with a gentle yoga session. A 200-hour registered yoga teacher will guide participants through a simple series of breathing techniques and poses that are perfect for beginners and yogis alike.
Take-and-Make Crafts: Lovebug Headbands
During the entire month of February, pick up a take-and-make craft during curbside hours Monday through Friday, 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This craft is perfect for kids in grades K-5. Get started on your own or bring the kits to the library’s virtual Valentine’s party on Feb. 11. Limited quantity.
Winter Reading Club
Sign up at rockhill.readsquared.com for this virtual program running now through March 1. All ages, babies through adults, can register online to track reading progress. Upon completion, participants will be entered into a raffle to win gift cards to small businesses in Rock Hill.
Call 314-962-4723 or email patron@rhplmo.org to register for the above events. The Rock Hill Public Library, 9811 Manchester Road, is currently open for curbside service only due to the pandemic.