Forever Fit, one of the most popular programs offered by the AARP as part of Moving It!, is back. Sandy, with the St. Louis Jewish Community Center, will lead participants in a specially designed fitness program for people aged 50 and over.
This low-intensity program offers a great workout for people at all fitness levels. It combines strength, endurance, joint stability, balance and flexibility.
Forever Fit is now offered on Thursdays, Nov. 11 through Dec. 30, 10:00, 10:45 a.m. via Zoom.
Once registered, participants will receive the Zoom link/information in a confirmation and again in a weekly event reminder. There is no need to download Zoom to participate and you can choose (if you are shy).
Visit local.aarp.org/saint-louis-mo/ and click on “events” to register.