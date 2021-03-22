Join the Bach Society of St. Louis in celebrating the breadth of J.S. Bach’s work with several events during the 2021 St. Louis Bach Festival, April 2-18.
This year’s fully virtual festival will feature educational opportunities, stunning musical performances, and collaborations with the Missouri Botanical Garden, Classic 107.3 FM and Couts Music Series.
The festival is comprised of nine events with free attendance options. See the complete schedule of events online at bachsociety.org/festival.
The festival will begin with a radio broadcast of Bach’s “St. John Passion.” The broadcast is a dynamic telling of Christ’s journey to the cross.
Following the broadcast, a four-part “Bach Talks” series presented by Music Director A. Dennis Sparger and Conductor Ron Klemm will focus on the history and significance of Bach’s “St. John Passion.”
The organization has reengaged several of the soloists from the spring 2020 canceled performance to perform musical examples for “Bach Talks” as well as “Bach Sings: A Concert of Arias.”
Plants and music go hand-in-hand during a unique “Bach in the Garden” event. Henry Shaw’s newly renovated and acoustically stunning museum is the perfect setting for a virtual concert of Bach chamber music. Attendees will also get a virtual tour of the Missouri Botanical Garden Sachs Museum and access to a live Q&A.
The final event of the festival, the “Young Artist Showcase,” will feature the 2020-2021 Bach Society Young Artist Award recipients. The light-hearted concert will highlight favorites ranging from Bach to musical theatre repertoire.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Bach Society of St. Louis to cancel several spring events, a long list of virtual concert experiences is available to supplement the season on the Bach Society YouTube page at www.youtube.com/user/BachSociety.