Ulmer, Virginia (nee Neu), 93, born in St. Louis, died peacefully in her home in Kirkwood on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband David Ulmer; her parents, Agnes and Robert Neu; and her first grandchild Nathan O’Reilly. She is survived by her children, Karen Ulmer O’Reilly and Brad Ulmer; grandson Alex O’Reilly; and the extended Ulmer Family.
Virginia and David married in 1951. They spent their first year of marriage in Ann Arbor as David completed Law School at the University of Michigan. Upon graduation, the happy couple moved back to St. Louis. After a couple of years, they decided to raise their family in Kirkwood. Virginia loved Kirkwood, where the family were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Kirkwood for more than half a century.
Virginia remained in the home she helped design after David’s death in 2005. She enjoyed watercolor painting, football, cooking and her red Cadillacs. She loved her family friends and neighbors. Virginia will be fondly remembered and missed.
The family would like to thank St. Luke’s Hospice and Compassionate Care Nursing Service for their professional care, kindness and respect given to Virginia.
A service will be held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood on Friday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Parkinson’s Foundation, First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, the Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.