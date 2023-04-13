Pemberton, Virginia L., (née Musgrove), 95, of Kirkwood, passed peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023. She is survived by her three children: Karyn Pemberton (David Moon); Gayle (John) Hutchens; and Lacey (Jeff, deceased) Nettles. She was loving Nana to her 10 grandchildren, Marshall (Kayla) Moon, Tori (Brian) Andrew, Tim (Amber) Hutchens, Taylor (Hallie) Moon, Nate Hutchens, Becca Hutchens, Ginny Nettles, Gracey Moon, Forrest Nettles, and Audrey Nettles; adoring GrandNana to her three great-grandchildren, Penn, Hutch, and Arch Andrew; and a loyal friend, caring Aunt and fun loving “relation” to many across the country. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William L. Pemberton; her sister, Patricia (Charles) Adams; and her parents, Erna and Julius Musgrove.
Virginia grew up in Marion, Illinois, where she married her high school sweetheart. She and Bill moved to St. Louis in their early 20s and chose Kirkwood to raise their family. Virginia loved life, valued every day as a gift, and greeted everyone with a smile. She had a passion for family, travel, community, and her church. Her hobbies included knitting, needlework, reading and golfing — and was she known to “shop ‘til she dropped!” She was an avid golfer and member of Westborough Country Club. Her volunteer work included knitting hats for BRO and over 50 years of participating with the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association. She was a life-long learner. She attended Webster University in her 50s, journaled throughout every trip she took with Bill, and loved to be part of all the action. She was known by those who loved her as “the bling lady” — forever flashing her golden glitter.
“She left a little sparkle wherever she went.”
Visitation Friday, April 21, 5 to 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Celebration of Life Service to be held at Webster Groves Christian Church on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the St Louis Christmas Carols Association, 520 Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63130. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.